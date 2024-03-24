The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently warned about a strong geomagnetic storm that has the potential to produce a brilliant display of the aurora borealis over the Northern Hemisphere. The NOAA also said that satellites detected at least one solar flare that was emitted from the Sun on Friday, March 22. Meanwhile, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute has forecasted high aurora activity with Kp-6 levels through Monday night, March 25. Several users on X showed excitement ahead of the viewing of the Northern lights. A user said that northern lights are likely to be visible across Canada tomorrow night, March 25. A second user stated that the geomagnetic storm that was expected to arrive tonight, March 24, has reached G4 status. The geomagnetic storm of G4 rating is likely to make the Northern Lights visible in Alabama and northern California. Solar Storm Hits Earth: 'Severe' G4 Geomagnetic Storm Hit the Earth, Says NOAA (See Pic).

Northern Lights to Be Seen Tonight

NEW: If you are flying to Europe right now or this afternoon, ask to sit on the left side of the plane. You will see the northern lights — perhaps a SUPERB show — shortly after nightfall. A severe geomagnetic storm is affecting Earth’s magnetic field. pic.twitter.com/x0ej1DdP4g — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) March 24, 2024

Northern Lights To Be Visible Across Most of Canada Tomorrow Night

NEW: The northern lights may visible across most of Canada tomorrow night, and perhaps the northern tier of the United States. NOAA is expecting a G3 geomagnetic storm. Notice this massive CME, or coronal mass ejection. It looks like a halo, meaning it's aimed toward us. pic.twitter.com/sJ9fKHKNqk — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) March 23, 2024

Northern Lights Likely To Be Seen Tonight

Well, we’ve got some good and bad news for the Northern Lights tonight… The geomagnetic storm we were expecting tonight has arrived and is currently reaching G4 status (on a scale of 1-5). We haven’t seen a G4 geomagnetic storm since last April. This would lead to the Aurora… pic.twitter.com/A1aK6k24SX — Instant Weather Ontario ❄️ (@IWeatherON) March 24, 2024

