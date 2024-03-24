A solar storm reportedly hit the earth, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said. As per NOAA data, the earth was hit by a "severe" G4 geomagnetic storm today, March 24. A space weather handle on X, formerly Twitter said that the severe G4 geomagnetic storm (Kp8) hit Earth with the threshold reached at 16:28 UTC. Another user said that a severe geomagnetic storm is affecting the Earth at present. The user also said that the fast-moving CME hit more than 12 hours earlier than anticipated.

Earth Hit by Geomagnetic Storm

JUST IN - Earth hit by "severe" G4 geomagnetic storm — NOAA data — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 24, 2024

Geomagnetic Storm is Affecting Earth

BREAKING: A severe (level 4 out of 5) geomagnetic storm is currently affecting Earth. The fast-moving CME hit more than 12 hours earlier than anticipated. Auroras are likely visible across much of Europe and Asia, including northern mid-latitudes. Will it hold into U.S. night? https://t.co/n5epI5OkdU pic.twitter.com/342jKyaZj6 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) March 24, 2024

