The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The Indian space agency has set out for the next firing, which has been planned for July 25, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm. On Wednesday, Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed the third orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing). India's ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, was launched into space from Sriharikota to explore the lunar surface. Chandrayaan 3 Debris Found in Australia? Mysterious Metallic Object on Australian Beach Sparks Speculations, ISRO Says Can't Confirm or Deny Whether It Is Part of PSLV Rocket.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update:

Chandrayaan-3 Mission | The fourth orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru: ISRO The next firing is planned for July 25, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm IST. pic.twitter.com/nRBsjusGHC — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

