The European Space Agency has informed us that soon a "Christmas Asteroid 2022" will travel towards the Earth. The celestial body known as 2015 RN35 is smaller than the statue of liberty and will pass by at a distance of just 6,86,000 km from our planet. But interestingly, for all astronomy enthusiasts, the ESA has thrown a mystery challenge. As per ESA, people with 30 cm and larger telescopes will be lucky to watch the space rock on December 15 2022. The space agency wants them to click pictures of the asteroid ahead of the holiday season. Asteroid 4660 Nereus: Unique Piece of Rock Expected To Come Within 2.5 Million Miles of Earth.

Here's More Info About Christmas Asteroid 2022:

On 15 Dec, an asteroid will make a #CloseApproach at <2x the distance of the #Moon🪨🌙 '2015 RN35' is large enough (60-140m) and close enough, that it will be visible to amateur astronomers. Can you spot it? Join the #ESAChristmasAsteroid challenge👉https://t.co/alYc7cpJe0 pic.twitter.com/fxS6GKFUCh — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) December 9, 2022

