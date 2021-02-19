Dr. Swati Mohan announces the successful countdown and touch down of NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover:

The parachute has been deployed! @NASAPersevere is on her way to complete her #CountdownToMars: pic.twitter.com/i29Wb4rYlo — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021

Desi Tweetarati were Proud of Dr. Swati Mohan, an Indian as Mission Director of NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover:

Watching an Indian as Mission Director is a moment of pride for us too🇮🇳. Congratulations NASA & 🇺🇲 ✌ Congratulations @DrSwatiMohan mam. pic.twitter.com/BZPky1A6LN — abhinav 🇮🇳 (@av_abhinav007) February 18, 2021

