A study published in the Human Reproduction Update journal last week found that the average sperm count more than halved between 1973 and 2018. The research also discovered that the average human sperm concentrations dropped by 51.6 percent, while the total sperm counts dropped by 62.3 percent. The study was published in the journal after researchers conducted a meta-analysis of 223 papers published between 1973 and 2018. The studies analyzed sperm samples of 57,000 men across 53 countries. UK Man Mixes Own Sperm With His Father’s to Impregnate Partner Over Fertility Issues, Escapes Paternity Test.

Human Sperm Count Declining Globally

MEDICINE: Research published in the Human Reproduction Update journal finds average sperm count more than halved between 1973 and 2018. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)