Barnsley, February 16: In an unique case from Barnsley, England, a man reportedly mixed his own sperm with that of his father’s to impregnate his partner due to fertility issues and the high cost of IVF treatment. The couple, who have not been named for legal reasons, had intended to keep this arrangement a secret.

The matter came to light during a court hearing last month when Barnsley Council, having discovered the circumstances of the boy’s conception in separate proceedings, launched a legal bid to determine the man’s parentage. However, a High Court judge ruled that the council did not have the right to force the man to take a DNA test to establish the parentage of his five-year-old son. UK Shocker: Inquiry Reveals Hospital Management’s Oversight Allowed Necrophiliac Double Murderer To Have Sex With 101 Bodies in Mortuaries for Decades.

According to a Guardian report the judge dismissed the council’s bid, stating that it had “no stake in the outcome” and that it was up to the family to decide whether to undergo a paternity test in the future. The judge also noted that the man had an established father-and-son relationship with the child and that it was his and the mother’s responsibility to “manage the latent risks to his welfare”. UK Shocker: Teacher Killed After Cow Escapes Farm, Goes Into 'Fight Mode' and Tosses Her Over Gate in Northumberland; Farmer Pleads Guilty for Health and Safety Breach.

The judge further stated that the boy “is a unique child who would not exist but for the unusual arrangements made for his conception, but those arrangements have also created the potential for him to suffer emotional harm were he to learn of them”. He acknowledged that the circumstances of the child’s conception cannot now be undone and that without testing, his biological paternity remains uncertain.

The judge concluded that there is a strong chance that the person the boy thinks is his grandfather is his biological father, and that the person he thinks is his father is his biological half-brother.

