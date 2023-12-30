The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission at 09:10 hrs IST on Monday, January 1, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The mission marks the launch of India's first X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat), aiming to investigate the polarisation of intense X-ray sources. Aditya-L1 Mission Update: Aditya L1 Will Reach Lagrange Point at 4 PM on January 6, Says ISRO Chief S Somanath.

ISRO's PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT Launch on January 1

#WATCH | The launch of PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT Mission is scheduled at 09:10 hrs IST on Monday, 1st January 2024. The launch is planned from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (Source -ISRO) pic.twitter.com/tWx3tCztRg — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)