The United States space agency frequently enlivens the internet with updates on the most recent discoveries about solar system planets, stars, and galaxies. It also offers eye-catching photos taken by its several spacecraft. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has now shared a breathtaking image of a bright cloud of material encircling a newborn star on Instagram. Herbig Haro object 797 (HH 797), seen in this image captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, is created when gas jets or stellar winds from these newborn stars create shockwaves that collide with surrounding gas and dust at a high speed. "See that string along the bottom of this image? It's made up of 2 baby stars spewing out almost parallel jets of gas. Astronomers used to think there was just one star, but Webb's high-resolution view shows more to the story", NASA wrote in the caption of the image. NASA’s James Webb Telescope Spots Possible First-Ever ‘Dark Stars’.

NASA Drops Pic of Aftershock Of Star's Birth

