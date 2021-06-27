A naturalist on Twitter shared pictures of the new jumping spider species in Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the handle @Dhruv_spidy introduced the two new species of spiders along with their pictures. One of the two species of the new jumping spiders named 'Icius tukarami' from Thane, Maharashtra was dedicated to ASI Tukaram Omble, who coughed terrorist Kasab alive and took 23 bullets.

Meanwhile, the second new species is Phintella cholkei is in remembrance of friend Kamlesh Cholke. This species is distributed in Thane and Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai.

Take a Look at the Two New Jumping Spider Species From Maharashtra:

2/2 Second new species is Phintella cholkei, in remembrance of friend Kamlesh Cholke. This species is distributed in Thane and Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai.#TwitterNatureCommunity #WorldofWilds #Luv4Wilds @spiderdayNight #NewDiscoveries pic.twitter.com/haBWfLA7iy — Dhruv Prajapati (@Dhruv_spidy) June 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)