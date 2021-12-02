NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron are gearing up for their spacewalk to replace a faulty antenna system outside on the orbiting lab’s Port-1 truss structure. The Spacewalk is expected to last for about 6 hours and 30 minutes, says NASA.

Watch It Live Here:

Spacewalk officially underway! At 6:15am ET, @AstroMarshburn & Kayla Barron of @NASA_Astronauts set their spacesuits to battery power, marking the start of a spacewalk expected to last about 6.5 hours. Watch live & send your questions using #AskNASA: https://t.co/CuuxMqEW9U — NASA (@NASA) December 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)