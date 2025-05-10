Elon Musk-run SpaceX successfully launched 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Saturday, May 10. The mission took place at 2:28 AM ET (around 11:58 AM IST) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch can be seen as SpaceX's plan to expand global internet coverage through its growing Starlink satellite network. Starlink D2C Rollout: SpaceX To Launch Direct-to-Cell Service Soon in Chile by Partnering With Country’s Largest Telecom Company Entel Chile.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 28 Starlink Satellites

Deployment of 28 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 10, 2025

