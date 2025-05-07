Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced that the direct-to-cell (D2C) technology will be launched in Chile and South America. Starlink D2C technology allows users to send messages (SMS), make calls and use the internet without needing the traditional cell towers. This will help boost the connection in remote areas without worrying about the signal. Starlink will launch direct-to-cell by collaborating with Entel Chile, the largest telecommunications company in the country. SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch: Falcon 9 Rocket Launches More 28 Satellites To Expand Internet Services Across World, CEO Elon Musk Reacts.

Starlink Announced Rolling Out D2C Technology to Chile Collaborating With Entel

Starlink direct to cell coming to Chile! https://t.co/5IkxVCy4NQ — Michael Nicolls (@michaelnicollsx) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)