Elon Musk-run SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on Sunday, March 2, at 9:24 PM ET (around 7:54 AM IST on Monday), marking another milestone in the company's mission to provide global internet coverage. Additionally, 13 of these satellites are equipped with Direct to Cell capabilities to enhance cellular connectivity worldwide. SpaceX Starship Flight 8 Launch: Elon Musk Announces Launch Date of Next Flight Test, Will Include Super Heavy Booster Liftoff, Return and Catch.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities https://t.co/QALo3LClCC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 3, 2025

Falcon 9 delivers 21 @Starlink satellites to the constellation from Florida pic.twitter.com/6PMELtitXj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 3, 2025

