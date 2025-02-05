Elon Musk-run SpaceX has successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Maxar 3 mission with satellites on board. On Tuesday, February 4, at 6:13 PM ET (around 4:30 AM IST, February 5), the Falcon 9 launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission marks another milestone for SpaceX as the rocket placed the Maxar 3 payload into orbit. It was the fourth flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster used for the mission. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 21 Starlink Satellites to Low-Earth Orbit From Florida.

Falcon 9 Successfully Launches Maxar 3 Mission to Orbit

Falcon 9 launches the @Maxar 3 mission to orbit from Florida and lands on Landing Zone 1 pic.twitter.com/H4HFzVY1Ct — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 5, 2025

