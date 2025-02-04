Elon Musk-run SpaceX Falcon 9 has successfully launched 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The mission took place on Tuesday, February 4, at 5:15 AM, ET (approximately 3:45 PM, IST), from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The 21 satellites included 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities. The mission highlights another achievement for SpaceX in its mission to expand internet coverage globally. SpaceX Falcon 9 To Launch Maxar 3 Mission to Orbit From Florida, Check Date, Time and Other Details.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 21 Starlink Satellites

Falcon 9 delivers 21 @Starlink satellites to the constellation, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities pic.twitter.com/dkTJy9f6T2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2025

