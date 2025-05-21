Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched 23 more Starlink satellites into the LEO (Low Earth Orbit). The new batch of Starlink satellites was launched using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to join the constellation of over 7,000 Starlink satellites. Elon Musk's SpaceX company launched 250 satellites per month in 2025, said reports. Starbase Texas City: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Officially Incorporates Separate Town for Its Employees and Operations in Cameron County.

SpaceX Confirmed Launch of 23 More Starlink Satellites

Deployment of 23 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)