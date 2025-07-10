In a groundbreaking achievement, a robot developed by Johns Hopkins University has successfully performed a gallbladder removal surgery on a life-like model with 100% accuracy. Trained using surgery videos, the robot identified arteries, clipped ducts, and cut tissue precisely, adapting even when visuals changed mid-operation. It responded to voice commands just like a human trainee, marking a major step toward autonomous surgeries in real-life settings. Researchers say this AI-powered system represents a leap from task-specific machines to robots that truly understand full surgical procedures. The experiment was federally funded and published in Science Robotics. While not yet tested on humans, experts believe clinical applications may follow soon. China: Doctors Perform Robotic Liver Surgeries on 2 Patients Using Satellite Network From Lhasa to Beijing.

Johns Hopkins Robot Performs Surgery With 100% Accuracy

