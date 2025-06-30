In a world-first feat, doctors in China successfully performed robotic liver surgeries on two patients over 5,000 km away using satellite communication from Lhasa to Beijing. This marks a major breakthrough in remote medical technology, overcoming the limits of traditional 5G telesurgery. Reportedly, despite a 632-millisecond delay, precision was maintained with less than 0.32 mm error thanks to advanced neural networks and real-time backup systems. The procedures, performed via the Apstar-6D satellite, resulted in just 20 mL of blood loss and no complications. Both patients were discharged within 24 hours. China: Drain Fly Larvae Cause 8-Year-Old Girl To Vomit 1 cm-Long Live Worms for a Month in Yangzhou.

Doctors Operate Remotely Using Satellite Link in China

