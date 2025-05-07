Sony Xperia 1 VII smartphone is confirmed to launch in the global market on May 13, 2025. The upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VII will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset mated with 12GB of RAM, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery likely with 30W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The reports hint that the Sony Xperia 1 VII will be introduced in the international market with a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack slot and dual speakers on the front. Sony Xperia 1 VII price in the global market is expected to start at USD 1,399 (around INR 1.18 lakh). iPhone 17 Pro Camera Features and Price Leaked; Check Expected Specifications of Upcoming Device From Apple.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Launching on May 13, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia)

