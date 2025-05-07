New Delhi, May 7: Apple is reportedly preparing for the launch of its next iPhone lineup, the iPhone 17 series. It is expected to launch in September 2025. The upcoming iPhone 17 series may feature four models. It is said to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone Air could replace the current Plus model.

As per reports, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series between September 11 and 13 this year. Although the official launch is still months away, early leaks about the iPhone 17 Pro have started to emerge. The upcoming model may arrive in colour options like Black, White, Grey, and Gold, along with a new Sky Blue option is reportedly in work. iPhone 17 Pro price in India is likely to be around INR 1,39,999. Honor 400 Series Launch on May 22, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to feature an aluminium frame combined with a half-glass back design. Reports suggest the device may include Apple's in-house 5G modem. The iPhone 17 Pro may be powered by the A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. The display size is tipped to be 6.3-inch for the Pro model of the next-gen iPhone. iPhone 17 Price, Colours, Specifications, Launch Date; Know All About Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to bring major upgrades to its camera setup. iPhone 17 Pro camera is likely to include Wide, Ultra Wide, and 48MP Telephoto lens at the rear. The Telephoto lens may support 3.5x optical zoom and up to 7x lossless zoom. Apple is also likely to introduce 8K video recording and dual video mode. The front camera is expected to get a 24MP camera. It is expected to be slightly thicker than its predecessor, likely to accommodate a larger battery. The upcoming iPhone may feature a 35W wired charging and reverse wireless charging at 7.5W.

