According to a Bloomberg report, the famous online podcast company Spotify will sack 2 per cent of its workforce in the upcoming days. In June 2023, the streaming company sacked around 200 by giving severance packages, including extended to outplacement support. In January 2023, the company announced to lay off over 600 employees from its company, which were about the 6% of its staff and more 2% were announced in June 2023. Broadcom Layoffs: US-Based Hardware Company To Lay Off Nearly 1,300 VMware Employees Post-Acquisition, Says Report.

Spotify To Sack 2% Workforce:

#Spotify to reduce total headcount by about 17%: Bloomberg For the latest news and updates, visit: https://t.co/gXeGqKPzih pic.twitter.com/3AjYn2xlPH — BQ Prime (@bqprime) December 4, 2023

