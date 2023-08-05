Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) customers are expected to face issues tomorrow, August as Internet Banking Services, UPI and YONO Services are likely to remain closed for a few hours. The State Bank of India on Saturday took to Twitter to update its customers about UPI transactions being unavailable. "Due to scheduled technology upgrade, the services of INB/ YONO/ YONO Lite/ YONO Business and UPI will not be available from 00.40 hours to 02.10 hours on 6th August 2023," the SBI said. SBI said that the services will be unavailable due to scheduled technology upgrades. SBI Server Down: YONO App, Net Banking, UPI Transactions Hit? Users Say Facing Issues While Using Online Services of State Bank of India.

SBI Services To Remain Hit Tomorrow

