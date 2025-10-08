The State Bank of India issued a notice stating that SBI UPI would face "intermittent technical issues." The bank said the issue would be resolved by 19:30 IST on October 8, 2025; however, some users still reported facing problems. SBI posted on X: "Customers may continue to use UPI Lite services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers." One user commented, "It seems ritualistic for SBI UPI services to be down now and then. Yesterday it was the same." Another said, "SBI UPI hamesha down hi rahta hai." A user added, "It's 8 Oct, and the same UPI issues persist. WTH is wrong with SBI?" Apple Makes Fun of Microsoft’s BSOD Aka 'Blue Screen of Death' Error, CrowdStrike Outage Last Year in New Ad, Says ‘No Other Security Like Mac Security’.

SBI Statement After User Reported Facing Technical Issues With UPI Payments

SBI UPI services are now available since 19:45 Hrs IST, 08.10.2025.​ We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 8, 2025

SBI UPI Down for Many Users, Bank Responds

We are facing intermittent technical issues in SBI UPI, due to which some customers may face temporary declines in UPI services. This will be resolved by 19:30 Hrs IST dated 08.10.2025. Customers may continue to use UPI lite services for uninterrupted service. We regret the… — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 8, 2025

WTH Wrong With SBI UPI, Says User on X

It's 8 oct still the same upi issues WTH is wrong with sbi — DÁTE (@DTE86362139) October 8, 2025

SBI UPI Services Down Now and Then

It seems ritualistic for SBI upi services now and then down. Yesterday it was the same — jalaludeen khan (@jalalmehar) October 8, 2025

SBI UPI Services Down Now and Then

Sbi upi hamesha down hi rha ta hai 😂🤡 — R I T I K 🇮🇳 (@Ritik_cric45) October 8, 2025

SBI UPI Hamesha Down Hi Rha Ta Hai

Sbi upi hamesha down hi rha ta hai 😂🤡 — R I T I K 🇮🇳 (@Ritik_cric45) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SBI X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)