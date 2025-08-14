Tecno Spark Go 5G will launch today in India. The smartphone is expected to come with a slim design. Reports suggest it may include a 6.74-inch display and a 50MP primary camera. The device may offer AI features and may include an Ella AI assistant. The Spark Go 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and could come with a 6,000mAh battery. Tecno Spark Go 5G price in India is likely to fall between INR 10,000 and INR 15,000. POCO M7 Plus 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest POCO Smartphone Launched in India.

Tecno Spark Go 5G Will Launch Today in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)