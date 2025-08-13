New Delhi, August 13: POCO M7 Plus is launched today in India, and the brand claims it to be the slimmest smartphone in the 7,000mAh battery category. The budget-friendly smartphone from POCO includes advanced specifications and features. It offers a large display with a high refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a sleek design, and it includes fast and reverse charging.

The POCO M7 Plus 5G features a dual rear camera setup and is available in multiple storage variants. It also supports expandable storage of up to 2TB through a MicroSD card. The POCO M7 Plus 5G has a slim design and weighs 217 gm. It is available in three colour options, which include Chrome Silver, Aqua Blue, and Carbon Black. TECNO Spark Go 5G Launch on August 14, 2025 in India With 7.99mm Slim Design, Likely Include Ella AI Assistant; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

POCO M7 Plus 5G Price in India With Launch Offer

"Power? We’ve MAXED it out. 📈🔥 ⚡ 7000mAh – Biggest battery in the segment 📱 6.9" – Largest display in the segment 💰 Starts @ ₹12,999* Sale goes live 19th Aug, 12PM on Flipkart! RT if you’re ready for the BIGGEST battery + BIGGEST screen combo ever! 🔁⚡ pic.twitter.com/mVdIkgACoX — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 13, 2025

POCO M7 Plus Specifications and Features

POCO M7 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and features a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 288Hz touch sampling rate, and 700 nits of brightness. The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary rear camera along with a secondary camera and an 8MP front camera.

The device is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging. The smartphone includes a side fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 15. POCO has offered two years of OS updates and four years of software and security updates. Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold To Launch on August 21, 2025 in India; Check Expected Prices, Key Specifications and Features.

POCO M7 Plus Price in India

POCO M7 Plus price in India starts at INR 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at INR 14,999. However, the base variant will be available at a special launch price of INR 12,999 with offers. The sale of POCO M7 Plus is set to go live on August 19, 2025, at 12 PM on Flipkart.

