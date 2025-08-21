TECNO Spark Go 5G is the latest budget smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker TECNO Mobile. It was launched recently with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and a 6,000mAh battery. TECNO Spark Go 5G comes with a 50MP main camera and has an IP64 rating for water and dust protection. TECNO Spark Go 5G price in India is INR 9,999, and will be available at 12 PM on Flipkart. Infinix HOT 60i 5G Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Will Be Available With MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor; Check Price, Discount Offer, Specifications and Features.

TECNO Spark Go 5G Sale Will Be Live in India Today

Language barrier? Not a chance 🤝 With Ella AI on #SparkGo5G, speak freely in the language you love. Like what you see? Sale starts 21st August, 12 Noon on Flipkart. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/YXyuSCNo2h#TECNOMobile pic.twitter.com/PH7QhSMPZx — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) August 16, 2025

