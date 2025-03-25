Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken significant steps to combat telecom fraud through its Sanchar Saathi portal. DoT shared a post on X (previously Twitter) on March 25, 2025, and informed about the action against telecom fraud and misuse. The post read, “DoT takes strong action against telecom fraud & misuse through Sanchar Saathi Portal with over 3.4 Crore mobile disconnections and 3.19 Lakh IMEI numbers blocked.” Additionally, DoT disengaged 16.97 WhatsApp accounts and blacklisted over 20,000 bulk SMS senders. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?

DoT Takes Strong Action Against Telecom Fraud and Misuse

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) takes strong action against telecom fraud & misuse through Sanchar Saathi Portal with over 3.4 Crore mobile disconnections and 3.19 Lakh IMEI numbers blocked. pic.twitter.com/nPNOTfojOq — DoT India (@DoT_India) March 25, 2025

