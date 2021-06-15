Twitter Reveals Why Your Follower Count May Be Decreasing

You may notice some follower count fluctuations from time to time. Accounts that we've asked to confirm their password or phone number aren't included in follower counts until they've confirmed that info. We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 15, 2021

