Vivo T4 Lite 5G will be launched in India on June 24, 2025, with a 6,000mAh battery and fast-charging support. The smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. that will be capable of scoring up to 4,33,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks. It is expected to have a 6.74-inch display with 1,000 HBM and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification for eye protection. Vivo T4 Lite 5G price is expected to be INR 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It may have a 50MP primary, 2MP secondary and 5MP selfie camera. OPPO Reno 14 Series Launch Soon in India With 3.5x Telephoto Camera; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Coming on July 24, 2025 with 6,000mAh Battery

View this post on Instagram

