X has been down since morning with users witnessing an error "Welcome to your timeline". The platform did not load the tweets and thousands of users were having trouble accessing the latest trend for over an hour. According to Downdetector website, over 64% users were facing problem accessing tweet using their mobile devices and 28% were struggling to open X website. In December 2023, X, formerly Twitter, was down for the second time. X reportedly witnessed huge traffic in past three months. After Elon Musk took over X, the platform has seen many upgrades in features and changes. As per a tweet from BNO News, the platform is live again with all the features. X Formerly Twitter Down for Second Time in December 2023 After Witnessing Huge Traffic Over Past Three Months.

X formerly Twitter's features are working again:

UPDATE: Twitter/X features are working again https://t.co/JJ4WKHH7fc — BNO News (@BNONews) December 21, 2023

