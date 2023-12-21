Elon Musk's X is down for the second time this month and the users are unable to load their tweet. X has witnessed huge traffic growth in past three months but now the users have been facing major outage across the world, including India. In past 24 hours, thousands of users faced problems with X on their smartphone and website. The Downdetector website showed that 64% people faced problem on App, 28% on website, and there was 7% server connection error. Elon Musk's X reportedly witnessed huge traffic crossing 8.53 billion in November and December. Elon Musk-Run X Witnesses Huge Growth in Traffic Over Past Three Months, Crosses 8.53 Billion Visits: Report.

X Down Again in December After Witnessing Huge Traffic:

X Down (Photo Credit: Downdetector)

