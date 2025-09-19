Multiple users started posting on Elon Musk's X platform that they were unable to access the X Monetisation section. They shared screenshots showing a blank page that only displayed a "Learn More" option. After mass reporting, X Product Head Nikita Bier responded, saying, "Digging in, will report back." A few hours later, Nikita Bier posted again on X, stating, "We are so back." Chrome AI Powered Update Announced: Google Launches Biggest Chrome Update in History With Gemini AI Integration, Agentic Browsing and More.

X Fixes Monetisation Page Access Error Faced by Users

X Users Report Facing Error in Monetisation Section

NEWS: Many X users are reporting that the Monetization page is currently not working. X staff are confirmed to be looking into the issue. https://t.co/GphRvCrfjm pic.twitter.com/RR1cBm9euj — X Daily News (@xDaily) September 19, 2025

X Monetisation Table Is Back, Says User on X

Now that the monetization table is back and active I hope you people worrying can calm down now, afterall we're not getting paid anytime sooner. pic.twitter.com/Ymx6X4HJY8 — Prince 👑 (@Princeutd1P) September 19, 2025

X Monetisation Section Dashboard Gone for 8 Hours

8 hours in… the monetization & subscription dashboard is gone. Is this just a glitch, or did X really end monetization? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FTmOie8ZhJ — Sana (@ItsSana256) September 19, 2025

"I reached 5 Million Followers, X Removed Monetisation", Says User

Sorry guys, it was me as soon as I reached 5 million, my bad luck made X remove monetization for everyone. pic.twitter.com/mjapt5SzZY — Jacques.web3 (@jacques_web3) September 19, 2025

"Monetisation Gone?", Says Netizen

Monetization is gone? 👀 I was still paused, but now there is nothing 💀 pic.twitter.com/EepEalfMWt — Solid (@1000xSolid) September 19, 2025

X Monetisation Gone Funny Meme

Me and My homies waking up to news of X monetization tab removed : pic.twitter.com/8Q4vKHduSa — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) September 19, 2025

