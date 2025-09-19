Multiple users started posting on Elon Musk's X platform that they were unable to access the X Monetisation section. They shared screenshots showing a blank page that only displayed a "Learn More" option. After mass reporting, X Product Head Nikita Bier responded, saying, "Digging in, will report back." A few hours later, Nikita Bier posted again on X, stating, "We are so back." Chrome AI Powered Update Announced: Google Launches Biggest Chrome Update in History With Gemini AI Integration, Agentic Browsing and More.
X Fixes Monetisation Page Access Error Faced by Users
https://t.co/TK9twrVCwn https://t.co/KEf3oMNvrq
— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) September 19, 2025
X Users Report Facing Error in Monetisation Section
NEWS: Many X users are reporting that the Monetization page is currently not working.
X staff are confirmed to be looking into the issue. https://t.co/GphRvCrfjm pic.twitter.com/RR1cBm9euj
— X Daily News (@xDaily) September 19, 2025
X Monetisation Table Is Back, Says User on X
Now that the monetization table is back and active I hope you people worrying can calm down now, afterall we're not getting paid anytime sooner. pic.twitter.com/Ymx6X4HJY8
— Prince 👑 (@Princeutd1P) September 19, 2025
X Monetisation Section Dashboard Gone for 8 Hours
8 hours in… the monetization & subscription dashboard is gone.
Is this just a glitch, or did X really end monetization? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FTmOie8ZhJ
— Sana (@ItsSana256) September 19, 2025
"I reached 5 Million Followers, X Removed Monetisation", Says User
Sorry guys, it was me as soon as I reached 5 million, my bad luck made X remove monetization for everyone. pic.twitter.com/mjapt5SzZY
— Jacques.web3 (@jacques_web3) September 19, 2025
"Monetisation Gone?", Says Netizen
Monetization is gone? 👀
I was still paused, but now there is nothing 💀 pic.twitter.com/EepEalfMWt
— Solid (@1000xSolid) September 19, 2025
X Monetisation Gone Funny Meme
Me and My homies waking up to news of X monetization tab removed : pic.twitter.com/8Q4vKHduSa
— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) September 19, 2025
