Elon Musk's X platform started showing an 'error' to the users who tried to log in via desktop. Netizens have reacted with frustration and are facing issues while accessing the X platform via a browser. The error message read - "Oops, something went wrong. Please try again later." One of the X users said the platform showed the same error, despite cleaning cookies, doing DNS flush, and using other remedies. Another user said, "Glad, I am not alone." Many users shared screenshots of the problem on the X platform, tagging the official handle of Elon Musk's social platform. Grok 4 Issues Fixed: Elon Musk’s xAI Says It Fixed Issues With AI Chatbot Over Providing Controversial Answers.

X Users Facing Login Error

JUST IN - X login not working for Desktop users globally: "Oops, something went wrong. Please try again later." pic.twitter.com/Eg95AVVems — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 15, 2025

X Login Broken Again

X Desktop Login Not Working, Said User

Glad im not alone. Looks like everyone using X on desktop has an issue on logging in desktop. Lol! pic.twitter.com/2Q474vS3W1 — Mummy Ninja 🦄💨✨ (@MummyNinj) July 15, 2025

Do Not Log Out of X, or You Will Face Issues Logging Back In, Said a User

🔴PSA for those that use X for work…. Whatever you do, at least on desktop or laptop, Do NOT log out of X. It appears there’s an ongoing issue with logging back in. pic.twitter.com/jbRIc1XIvy — Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) July 15, 2025

