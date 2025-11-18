Elon Musk’s X was down for a few minutes, displaying “internal server error” and “Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again” messages. We encountered these errors on both X.com and the X app on smartphones. The web version also showed a “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” message. Several other platforms and online services experienced similar issues. The outage appeared to be brief, lasting only a few minutes, and the X platform now seems to be restored. Sundar Pichai Congratulates Elon Musk As xAI Rolls Out Grok 4.1 AI Chatbot With Major Upgrades and Significant AI Performance Improvements.
