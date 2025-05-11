Xbox Cloud Gaming has taken a big step with its latest Insider update. Xbox cloud games can now be played using a keyboard and mouse on Xbox consoles for Insider members and will be available to everyone soon. Until now, the feature was limited to PC and web browsers. The change opens up a new way to play cloud gaming for players who prefer keyboard and mouse controls. As per reports, Microsoft has also fixed bugs and made system improvements. The Xbox Accessories app no longer shows a false error when updating a controller. Also, updates have been made to display local languages across the system. DOOM the Dark Ages Preload, Early Access, Release Date Details Out; Check System Requirements and Other Information.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Supports Mouse and Keyboard on Consoles

O Xbox Cloud Gaming agora suporta mouse e teclado nos consoles! A atualização com a função chega hoje para membros do programa Insider e estará disponível em breve para todos.

