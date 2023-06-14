NASA continues to astound the globe with its latest discoveries. This time, the focus is on a beautiful flower that grew in the most unusual circumstances. NASA shared a gorgeous image of a zinnia flower grown aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Veggie facility. Zinnia is a light-orange flower that appeared in full bloom in the viral Instagram picture. The project experiment aimed to evaluate the growth and development of plant seedlings in space while simultaneously assessing the on-orbit functions and performances of the Veggie facility, with a particular emphasis on the composition of microbial flora. NASA, Boeing Detect ‘Emerging Issues’ on Starliner Before First Crewed Flight Scheduled in July.

See Picture of Zinnia Flower in Space:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

