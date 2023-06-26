Mars was caught in exquisite detail by NASA's MAVEN spacecraft, which also revealed how the planet's seasons change as it travels around the Sun. The MAVEN mission, which stands for Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN, observes the planet in ultraviolet light, which has shorter wavelengths than visible light. In 2022 and 2023, when Mars was near the opposing ends of its elliptical orbit, the spacecraft captured global images of the planet with its Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph (IUVS) instrument. On Thursday, NASA unveiled two of the photographs, which display Mars' southern and northern hemispheres in stunning new hues. Indian Astronauts To Visit International Space Station in 2024: NASA and ISRO To Develop Framework for Human Spaceflight Cooperation.

See Amazing Pics of Mars Posted by NASA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

