International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol warned Thursday that Europe has approximately six weeks of jet fuel reserves remaining. Speaking to the Associated Press, Birol cautioned that travelers could face widespread flight cancellations "soon" if global supply chains remain disrupted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The crisis stems from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy. Birol described the situation as the "largest energy crisis" in history, noting that while Asian markets are currently on the frontline, the impact is rapidly spreading to European and American soil. The IEA indicates that Europe relies on the Middle East for 75% of its jet fuel imports. If the blockade persists and alternative supplies aren't secured, airport operations could be significantly throttled by early June. ‘Our Launchers Are Locked’: Khamenei’s Adviser Threatens To Sink US Warships Amid Escalating Iran-US Tensions.

Europe Faces Critical Jet Fuel Shortage

IEA chief says Europe has 'maybe 6 weeks or so (of) jet fuel left,' warns of possible flight cancellations 'soon,' reports AP. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)