Beijing Will Reunify Taiwan With China, Xi Jinping Warns Joe Biden During Summit in San Francisco

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden during their recent summit in San Francisco that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China but that the timing has not yet been decided. Xi told Biden in a group meeting attended by a dozen American and Chinese officials that China’s preference is to take Taiwan peacefully, not by force. ‘Xi Jinping is A Dictator’, Says US President Joe Biden Hours After Meeting Chinese Counterpart (Watch Video).

Beijing Will Reunify Taiwan With China

NEW: Xi warned Biden during summit that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with China - NBC pic.twitter.com/DeJcI9esmx — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 20, 2023

