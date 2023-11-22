Germany has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday, November 22. Bird flu has led to the culling of hundreds of millions birds in the past years and usually strikes in Europe during autumn and winter. The outbreak reportedly killed five poultry among a flock of 24,000 on a farm in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern east of Hamburg. Bird Flu in Antarctica: First-Ever Detection of H5N1 Raises Concerns for Penguins and Other Local Species.

Bird Flu in Germany

BREAKING: Germany reported outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 N1 bird flu on farm in northern part of the country - WOAH — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2023

