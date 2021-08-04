Boeing Once Again Scrubbed Launch of Its Starliner Space Capsule to International Space Station Due to System Glitch

Boeing once again scrubbed the launch of its Starliner space capsule to the International Space Station this week due to a system glitch https://t.co/KPHDvLcznn pic.twitter.com/cj3JZGu81u — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)