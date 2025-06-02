In an unfortunate incident in the United States, several people were injured after pro-Israel protesters were set on fire in Boulder, Colorado. According to the latest developments in the Boulder fire bomb attack, the attacker was identified as Mohamed Soliman (Mohamed Sabry Soliman), an illegal immigrant from Egypt. It is reported that Mohamed Soliman entered America under the Biden administration years ago and overstayed his visa. A video going viral on social media shows people confronting "illegal Immigrant" Mohamed Soliman. It is learned that the FBI described the incident as a "targeted terror attack" which took place at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado. Another viral video showed a witness shouting, "He's right there. He's throwing Molotov cocktails," as a police officer with his gun drew advanced on a bare-chested suspect with containers in each hand. Colorado Attack: Several Injured After Pro-Israel Protesters Set on Fire in Boulder; FBI Investigating as Terrorism.

Colorado Attacker Confronted by Public in US

🚨BREAKING: Fox News has been informed by 3 DHS sources that the Boulder terrorist Mohamed Soliman is an Egyptian Nationalist who entered under Biden, overstayed his visa, and got a “work authorization” from the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/c1YzjKc7vt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 2, 2025

Attacker Identified as Egyptian Immigrant

JUST IN - Boulder attacker Mohamed Soliman, is confirmed an illegal immigrant from Egypt, entered the US under the Biden years and overstayed his visa — Fox — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 2, 2025

