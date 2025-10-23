In a remarkable procedure at King’s College Hospital, London, 65-year-old Parkinson’s patient Denise Bacon played the clarinet during her Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery to help manage her symptoms. Diagnosed in 2014, Denise had been struggling with slowness of movement and muscle stiffness, affecting daily activities and her ability to play music, according to NHS. Surgeons, led by Professor Keyoumars Ashkan, implanted electrodes in her brain while monitoring her motor function in real time. As electrical stimulation was applied, Denise’s finger movements improved instantly, allowing her to play the clarinet with ease on the operating table. The procedure involved precision-guided implantation and a rechargeable pulse generator in her chest to deliver ongoing stimulation. World Parkinson's Day 2025 Date and Significance: Know Aim and History of the Day That Raises Awareness About Neurodegenerative Disorder Called As Parkinson's Disease.

Parkinson’s Patient Plays Clarinet During Brain Surgery in London

Patient with Parkinson's disease plays clarinet during brain procedure at London hospital pic.twitter.com/en2vpRRfaA — The Associated Press (@AP) October 23, 2025

