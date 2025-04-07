Every year, World Parkinson's Day is observed on April 11 across the glove to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease and to support those affected by the condition. The annual event commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. James Parkinson, the British physician who first described the condition in 1817 in his work An Essay on the Shaking Palsy. Parkinson's Day is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, causing tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. World Parkinson's Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 11, and this day highlights the challenges people with Parkinson’s and their families face. World Parkinson’s Day: 7 Facts About This Nervous System Disorder.

No cure for Parkinson's is known so far, and the treatment focuses on alleviating symptoms. The diagnosis is primarily based on signs and symptoms. The symptoms of Parkinson's disease in an individual develop gradually. Initially, the non-motor issues become more prevalent as the disease progresses. In this article, let’s know more about World Parkinson's Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. What Is Parkinson's Disease? Everything To Know About the Progressive Neurological Disorder.

World Parkinson's Day 2025 Date

World Parkinson's Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 11.

World Parkinson's Day 2025 Theme

World Parkinson's Day 2025 theme is "A community finding their light" around which the health awareness day will be observed.

World Parkinson's Day Significance

World Parkinson's Day is an important global event that aims to helps people recognise early symptoms and seek medical attention. The day focuses on the challenges faced by people with Parkinson’s and their families, including the physical, emotional stress. As a progressive neurological disorder, Parkinson’s affects movement, speech, and daily activities, often leading to increased dependency on caregivers.

The lack of awareness further adds to the struggles of patients and their loved ones, hence this annual event serves as a reminder of the need for better healthcare support, research fundings and awareness.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

