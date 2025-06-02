Passengers were alarmed when a man set himself on fire at the São Bento metro station in central São Paulo on Friday morning. Unsettling video of the man engulfed in flames was captured by witnesses, causing mayhem on the platform and within adjacent train cars. When emergency personnel arrived, the man was still alive, according to preliminary reports. The fire was put out as soon as authorities arrived on the scene. Uncertainty surrounds the victim's condition and the reason behind the act, despite the fact that he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Metro services at the station were momentarily interrupted by the incident. São Paulo Metro has assured the public that safety procedures were followed, and police have begun an investigation.Brazil Suicide Bombing: Man With Explosives Trying to Enter Supreme Court Dies After Blast (Watch Video).

Man Sets Himself on Fire at Sao Bento Subway Station in Sao Paulo (Viewer Discretion Advised)

🚨Atenção l Homem ateia FOGO ao próprio corpo na estação São Bento do metrô de São Paulo. A vítima estava viva até o momento em que foi colocada na maca para ser levada ao hospital. pic.twitter.com/gkYzGsqQ1c — Notícias Paralelas (@NP__Oficial) May 30, 2025

🚨URGENTE: Um homem ateou fogo ao próprio corpo na manhã desta sexta-feira (30), na estação São Bento do metrô, localizada na região central de São Paulo. A cena, registrada por testemunhas, causou pânico entre passageiros que circulavam pela estação e dentro dos vagões. pic.twitter.com/OgXcuoJVI4 — VEJAM SÓ NOTICIA! (@vejam_sonoticia) May 31, 2025

