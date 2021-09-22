Brazil Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga has tested positive for COVID-19 hours after accompanying Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro while in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for COVID-19 hours after accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the government said https://t.co/LlnYhEkUyO pic.twitter.com/KLwJPdYmHA — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)