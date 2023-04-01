The United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Saturday said that a 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California in the United States. As per reports, a quake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Southern California, about 50 miles northeast of San Diego. So far, there has been no report of casualty. US: 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo, New York.

