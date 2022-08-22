Adidas on Monday said that its Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted would leave his post next year, before his contract is due to run out and the company had started searching for a successor. The company is currently facing issues as mass testing and lockdowns in China have affected footfall to malls and stores and impacted sales for most retailers.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted to leave role in 2023 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 22, 2022

