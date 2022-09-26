At least 7 were killed and 20 others injured on Monday, September 26 after a gunman opened fire at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk. School children among casualties in a school shooting, attacker killed self, said Izhevsk governor.

BREAKING: Gunman opens fire at school in Russian city of Izhevsk, causing multiple victims — BNO News (@BNONews) September 26, 2022

BREAKING: At least 7 dead, 20 injured in school shooting in Izhevsk, Russia - TASS — BNO News (@BNONews) September 26, 2022

Watch Video: Students Evacuated After School Shooting Reports:

Students are being evacutated after school shooting reports in Russia's Izhevsk pic.twitter.com/P67PuP8P0b — RT (@RT_com) September 26, 2022

